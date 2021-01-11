Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on FQVTF shares. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

FQVTF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.30. 440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

