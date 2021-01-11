Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $495.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on FICO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $495.67. The company had a trading volume of 109,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,875. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $530.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total value of $2,164,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,651. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $2,065,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

