MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Trading Up 13.9%

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)’s stock price was up 13.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 356,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 171,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.