JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 710,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,380,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.51.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,640,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,512,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.38. The firm has a market cap of $420.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

