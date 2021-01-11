Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Trading Up 22.5%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) was up 22.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 34,010,228 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 21,780,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Advaxis stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 251,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Advaxis as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

