Chainlink (LINK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.36 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $14.40 or 0.00040913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $5.77 billion and $3.36 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00036370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.13 or 0.03927443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.69 or 0.00320230 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,509,556 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

