Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.25

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 6717188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Gores Metropoulos in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMHI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Gores Metropoulos by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 427,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 210,343 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos in the third quarter worth $239,000. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Gores Metropoulos, Inc does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

