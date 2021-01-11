Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EEX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Emerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

In related news, CEO Brian Field purchased 13,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $53,141.29. Also, General Counsel Mitchell Gendel acquired 30,000 shares of Emerald stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 2,751.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Emerald by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Emerald by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emerald stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $4.48. 121,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,902. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Emerald has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $320.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.87.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Emerald had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 402.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

