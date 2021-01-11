Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $3.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on LVS. HSBC downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.50 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $215,414,000 after buying an additional 2,086,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,771 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,847,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $179,542,000 after acquiring an additional 713,019 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $146,991,000 after acquiring an additional 675,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $132,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,116 shares during the period. 33.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LVS traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $56.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,566,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,555. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

