Brokerages Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post $74.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.40 million and the highest is $75.00 million. Premier Financial posted sales of $41.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $291.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $288.40 million to $295.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $284.20 million, with estimates ranging from $276.50 million to $294.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.87 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Premier Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 target price (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

PFC stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 69,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $927.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

In related news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $273,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,728 shares in the company, valued at $577,766.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,000 shares of company stock worth $534,990. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 57,238 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 39,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

