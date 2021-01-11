Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.69 and last traded at $20.49. Approximately 16,149,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 18,587,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBBY. Loop Capital upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at $554,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,573 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 57,398 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,816,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,850,000 after acquiring an additional 846,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

