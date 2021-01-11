iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading Up 8%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s share price was up 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $233.86 and last traded at $232.15. Approximately 472,018 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 407,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. BidaskClub cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.77.

The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -121.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.48 and its 200 day moving average is $200.33.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $1,143,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,976.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total value of $8,082,562.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,362,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,669 shares of company stock valued at $17,187,212. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

