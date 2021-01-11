BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Trading Up 8.4%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)’s stock price rose 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 102,964 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 53,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.30.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

BK Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

