Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Up 9.2%

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s share price shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.79. 689,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,355,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

GRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $218.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 23.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the second quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

