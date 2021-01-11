Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Price Up 13.7%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s share price rose 13.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.05. Approximately 7,664,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 6,373,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Holdings Ltd. designs and manufactures electric vehicles in California. The company offers cars and commercial delivery business-to-business (B2B) vehicles along with skateboard architecture that allows to maximum utilization of vehicles. Canoo Holdings Ltd. was formerly known as EVelozcity Holdings Ltd.

