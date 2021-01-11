Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Shares Up 10.1%

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)’s stock price traded up 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.59. 1,206,587 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 777,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMNL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bloom Burton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.32.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.03. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

