Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNDSF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

BNDSF stock remained flat at $$0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,856. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.18.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals, as well as consumer finance, asset management and bancassurance.

