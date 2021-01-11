SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Vertical Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,491. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

