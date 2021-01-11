Clarence L. Granger Sells 4,065 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $154,470.00.

Shares of UCTT traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.60. 429,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,990. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,634,000 after buying an additional 120,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,433,000 after acquiring an additional 71,166 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 219,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 9.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCTT. ValuEngine cut Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

