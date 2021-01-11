Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) VP Sells $726,132.60 in Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $726,132.60.

Kirkland’s stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 760,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,366. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $246.63 million, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 2.12.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.75. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 824.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the third quarter valued at $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,345,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 262,764 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kirkland’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Kirkland's

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

