Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) VP Sells $726,132.60 in Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $726,132.60.
Kirkland’s stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 760,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,366. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $246.63 million, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 2.12.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.75. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kirkland’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.
About Kirkland’s
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.
