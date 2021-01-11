Guy Chiarello Sells 20,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00.

FISV traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.05. 2,471,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,173. The company has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.00. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fiserv by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 650,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 4,086.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fiserv by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 190,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after buying an additional 20,407 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

