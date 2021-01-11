Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $4,971,646.78 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,971,646.78. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $5,164,979.34.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $5,544,211.02.

Shares of K traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.37. 2,935,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,683. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.54. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

