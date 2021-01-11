AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Decreased by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.75 on Monday, reaching $109.02. 6,318,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,870,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $109.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.