MA Private Wealth Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MA Private Wealth trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,011,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,424,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.89 and a 200 day moving average of $212.02. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Pritchard Capital raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.