iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92,435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after acquiring an additional 744,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.50 on Monday, hitting $380.14. 3,357,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

