iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,253,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,975,000 after buying an additional 405,545 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $380.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,357,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,092. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.