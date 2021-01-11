NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Trading 7.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $12.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. NeoPhotonics traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.73. 1,179,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 631,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter worth $70,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter worth $4,568,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 7.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 532,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter worth $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $487.92 million, a P/E ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

