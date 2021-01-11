Parkside Advisors LLC Has $27.14 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 10.2% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 193,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 415,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 105,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.74. The company had a trading volume of 22,990,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,154,150. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average is $68.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

