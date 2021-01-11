Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $950.00.

BTVCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Britvic in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Britvic from 900.00 to 950.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of Britvic stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. Britvic has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.1384 per share. This represents a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

