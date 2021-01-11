Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIPR. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

IIPR traded up $10.97 on Monday, reaching $189.41. The company had a trading volume of 802,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,918. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $199.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.81 and its 200 day moving average is $130.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 199.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

