Global Social Chain (GSC) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $1.73 million and $146,938.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00040616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00035712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.35 or 0.00319584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.20 or 0.03877741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

GSC is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,759,140 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GSCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.