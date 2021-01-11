Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Down 7.3% This Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $185,298.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00023272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00108037 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00066133 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00254825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00061368 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,386.77 or 0.83593368 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

