Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.08 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.57.

Shares of UPS traded up $3.47 on Monday, hitting $161.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,071,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,485. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

