Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,903 shares of company stock worth $20,390,500 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.09. 6,330,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,373,591. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

