Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $345.00

Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.51) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.44), with a volume of 965167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 321 ($4.19).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.99) target price on shares of Volex plc (VLX.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £517.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 292.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 211.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Volex plc (VLX.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

About Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

