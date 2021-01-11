Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Trading Up 39.3%

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) shares were up 39.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 38,196,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 69,564,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Dawson James lowered shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Isoray in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.19.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million.

In other Isoray news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt acquired 67,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $34,999.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 67,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,999.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lori A. Woods acquired 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,268.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 251,456 shares of company stock valued at $121,237.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Isoray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

