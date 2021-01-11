China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Trading Up 24.3%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)’s stock price was up 24.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 15,386,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 4,024,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.41.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 185.75% and a negative return on equity of 240.91%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Pharma stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.54% of China Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

China Pharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

