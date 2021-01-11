Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Stock Price Up 20.8%

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)’s stock price rose 20.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 1,031,531 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 286% from the average daily volume of 267,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.40 million, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Bryan Saksa sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $108,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

