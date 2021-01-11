MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Trading Up 13.9%

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 356,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 171,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

