Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Shares Up 16.2%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares shot up 16.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.65. 11,489,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 5,847,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Top Ships stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Top Ships as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills.

