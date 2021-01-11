Analysts Set Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) PT at $18.75

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TITN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. William Blair upgraded Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

TITN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.94. 74,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,763. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.32 million, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.94.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $294,789.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,929.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $1,079,907.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,250,288.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,804 over the last ninety days. 15.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 60.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 66,730 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 19.7% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,943 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth about $680,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 28.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 44,223 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

