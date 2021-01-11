DEXTools (DEXT) Reaches Market Cap of $7.95 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools token can currently be bought for $0.0853 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $235,166.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00023370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00108230 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00066030 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00257867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00061797 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,115.49 or 0.83804495 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,804,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,131,056 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

Buying and Selling DEXTools

DEXTools can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

