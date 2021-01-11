RPICoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. RPICoin has a market capitalization of $34,870.01 and approximately $1.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RPICoin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One RPICoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About RPICoin

RPI is a token. RPICoin’s total supply is 1,043,691,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,003,679,789 tokens. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

