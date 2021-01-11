GeoDB Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $151,158.00 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. GeoDB has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $151,158.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000674 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00040809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00035776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.43 or 0.03895630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00318945 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,738,758 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

