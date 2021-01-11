The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lessened by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $5,027,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 10.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 21.0% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.71.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.14 on Monday, hitting $271.23. 3,764,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.10. The company has a market cap of $292.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

