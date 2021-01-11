Nexus Investment Management ULC Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 3.6% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $27,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total value of $85,956.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,063,370 shares of company stock worth $292,498,125. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $10.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.84. The company had a trading volume of 29,727,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,896,180. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $731.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

