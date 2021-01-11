Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (CVE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE: CVE):

1/8/2021 – Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$5.00 to C$9.00.

1/5/2021 – Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) was given a new C$9.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$5.50.

12/7/2020 – Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$5.50.

11/18/2020 – Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.22. 6,842,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,834,813. The stock has a market cap of C$16.58 billion and a PE ratio of -4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.17. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$12.85.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

