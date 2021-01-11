Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (CVE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE: CVE):
- 1/8/2021 – Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$5.00 to C$9.00.
- 1/5/2021 – Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) was given a new C$9.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2020 – Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$5.50.
- 12/7/2020 – Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$5.50.
- 11/18/2020 – Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of CVE traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.22. 6,842,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,834,813. The stock has a market cap of C$16.58 billion and a PE ratio of -4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.17. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$12.85.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc (CVETO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc (CVETO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.