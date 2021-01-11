Zacks Investment Research Lowers Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) to Sell

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNDT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Shares of CNDT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.84. 726,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,544. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. Conduent has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.25 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. Conduent’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,003,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 58,111 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 439.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 144,328 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

