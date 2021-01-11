Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.34. 137,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,102. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $472.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,926,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,318,000 after buying an additional 1,488,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 149,591 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 458.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 128,522 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 511,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 117,156 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 82,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

