Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Puerto SA is engaged in the power production. The Company focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power. It facilities range includes thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units. Central Puerto SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

CEPU has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Central Puerto stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,021. Central Puerto has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $369.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $124.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Central Puerto will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEPU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 829,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter worth about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 3,810 MW.

